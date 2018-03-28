Randeep Hooda's sister Anjali Hooda and Sonal Sehgal are giving major vacay goals

Sonal Sehgal and Anjali Hooda have teamed up for a web series, The Sisterhood Of Fit Girls

Sonal Sehgal, who featured in the John Abraham-starrer Aashayein (2010) and celebrity nutritionist Anjali Hooda (sister of actor Randeep Hooda) have teamed up for a web series, The Sisterhood Of Fit Girls. The two will be travelling to exotic destinations and sharing tips on how to watch your weight while holidaying.

Check out some pictures that the ladies shared on Instagram:

