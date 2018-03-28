Randeep Hooda's sister Anjali Hooda and Sonal Sehgal are giving major vacay goals
Sonal Sehgal and Anjali Hooda have teamed up for a web series, The Sisterhood Of Fit Girls
Sonal Sehgal, who featured in the John Abraham-starrer Aashayein (2010) and celebrity nutritionist Anjali Hooda (sister of actor Randeep Hooda) have teamed up for a web series, The Sisterhood Of Fit Girls. The two will be travelling to exotic destinations and sharing tips on how to watch your weight while holidaying.
Check out some pictures that the ladies shared on Instagram:
Travel, enjoy and keep healthy, for the entire video check link in bio #Repost @sonal_sehgal with @get_repost ãÂÂ»ãÂÂ»ãÂÂ» “Sisterhood of Fit girls” streaming now on YouTube. Link in bio. Join us as we take a trip to Barcelona doing “fun” fitness things and gorging on local cuisine! #fitness #health #healthychoices #webseries #travelgram #traveldiaries #travelblogger #girlstrip #barcelona #spain #sonalsehgal #sisterhoodoffitgirls @anjalihoodamd
It’s launching soon! Our web series “Sisterhood of Fit Girls” with bestie and metabolic Doctor @anjalihoodamd where we let you in on little secrets on how to stay fit and eat right as you travel! #barcelonadiaries #travel #travelogue #fitnesstips #healthsecrets #girlstrip #sisterhoodoffitgirls #itsbarceloona #Barcelona
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video