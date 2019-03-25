Randeep Singh Surjewala might face police plaint for 'baseless allegations'

national

The allegation was based on photocopies of BSY's purported diary, which was submitted to the I-T department on Saturday but was dismissed as a "forgery document" and a "set of loose papers"

B S Yeddyurappa and Randeep Singh Surjewala. Pics/AFP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP will lodge a police complaint against Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala for his "baseless allegations" attributed to a diary allegedly belonging to former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, which the I-T department has dismissed as "forgery document".

The Congress had on Friday sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a media report that alleged bribes of Rs 1,800 crore were paid to the BJP top brass by Yeddyurappa.

The allegation was based on photocopies of BSY's purported diary, which was submitted to the I-T department on Saturday but was dismissed as a "forgery document" and a "set of loose papers".

3 No. of candidates AAP has fielded from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

25 No. of seats in UP from where AAP will fight the polls

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates