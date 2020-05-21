Randhir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's demise: We are taking one day at a time

The loss of veteran star Rishi Kapoor can never be forgotten. He passed away on April 30 in the hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia. Almost three weeks after his unfortunate demise, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor has expressed how the Kapoor family has been holding up and how they miss him every day.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "God has been kind and the family is holding up well. We are taking one day at a time but we all miss him every day. We shared a common bond over friends, family, food and films." He added, "People across the world showered their love on him. We have been flooded with condolence messages and some have even shared their memories or their personal experiences with my brother. It is impossible to reply to all of them but I'd like to thank everyone and just want to tell his fans to remember him for his movies, for his smile and undying spirit."

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor were two of the biggest names in the movie business during the 70s and delivered one blockbuster after another. The two never shared screen space till Housefull 2 in 2012. This was the time when Rishi Kapoor had rediscovered himself as an actor and began doing meaty and marvelous roles that continued to stay with us for long.

From being the biggest romantic star on the silver screen to one of the most successful and scintillating actors of the new Millennium, he was one of a kind and truly a star!

