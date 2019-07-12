Rangoli Chandel issues statement over Kangana-journalist row

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a letter on her Twitter handle which is an official statement issued by her advocate

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who is known for her ranting tweets and bashing out people shared a letter on her Twitter handle which is an official statement issued by her advocate Siddiqui & Associates.

The statement shared by Rangoli who is also the manager of Kangana, claims that her sister was openly ridiculed, harassed and criminally intimidated by the journalist. The statement further read that "These so-called unprofessional Journalists mischievously seek to use public platform on every given opportunity, to illegally and criminally harass any celebrity including my said client, despite full knowledge that their illegal and criminal acts are not "freedom of speech but amounts to defamation".

"Sir yeh dukan ko band karvayeinge aur inko jail bhi bhijvayeinge criminal kahin ke, how dare they threaten defame and intimidate Kangana ...." she captioned the letter on Twitter.

The letter also urged the unregistered 'Entertainment Journalist Guild' organisation to make their stand against such issue and stop directly supporting and encouraging unprofessional journalists through such mediums.

Sir yeh dukan ko band karvayeinge aur inko jail bhi bhijvayeinge criminal kahin ke, how dare they threaten defame and intimidate Kangana ... pic.twitter.com/W6Scuy3DWS — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 11, 2019

Reacting on the controversy which happened at a recent event, Kangana shared a video where she can be seen accusing the journalists of being rotten and cheap freeloaders and challenged the media to go ahead and ban her.

"Muft ka khana khaane pohonch jaate hain press conference mein. Main janna chahti hoon ki koi to criteria hona chahiye ki aap khud ko journalist keh rahe hain (You come to press conferences to eat free food. I want to know on what basis do you call yourselves journalists)," she said in a video posted by Rangoli.

"I request you people with folded hands to go ahead and ban me, kyuki main nahi chahti ke meri wajah se tum logo ke ghar mein chulha jale (because I don't want you guys to earn your livelihood on my name)."

On July 7, during a press event organised for her upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya', the actor lambasted a reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film 'Manikarnika', which marked her directorial debut.

Following this, the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotted the actor and denied giving her media coverage.

While Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the upcoming film, instantly issued a statement apologising for the incident, with her recent social media post, Kangana Ranaut has made it clear that she is not in a mood to apologise.

