Rani Mukerji: Actress not a dead commodity after motherhood

Rani Mukerji says the success of Hichki busts myth that marriage, babies affect the shelf life of leading actresses in Bollywood



Rani Mukerji

In an industry that has often viewed a female actor's marriage or motherhood as a dead end to her career, Rani Mukerji is happy to be at the forefront of driving change. With Hichki having received a positive response from the audience, the actor, mother to two-year-old Adira, says the film's success has dismissed the notion of married female actors not finding takers in the audience.

Speaking to mid-day, she says, "I think the definition of success with this film, for me, is the fact that it has broken the perception that married actresses, or actresses who are making their comeback after motherhood do not work and are a dead commodity. After this, I hope more women come out and work in movies."



Rani Mukerji in a still from Hichki

Mukerji's act as Naina Mathur, a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome, has been applauded by her fans. While the film has earned over Rs 20 crore in its five-day run so far, she says more than the box-office figures, it is the audience's acceptance that holds importance. "The film has not only entertained, but also made a difference in people's lives. Thanks to social media, I am able to gauge the reactions from the aam junta who have loved the film."

The Siddharth P Malhotra-directed venture Hichki saw Rani Mukerji returning to the big screen three years after her last release, Mardaani (2014). Unlike her peers who scoff at the term 'comeback', Mukerji doesn't take offence to it. "I have actually returned to movies after three years, so it is a comeback."

Also read: Hichki day 3 box office collection: Rani Mukerji's film mints 15.36 crores

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates