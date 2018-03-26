Hichki day 3 box office collection: Rani Mukerji's film mints 15.36 crores

Rani Mukerji's film, Hichki has shown a superb growth at the Box Office over the weekend



Rani Mukerji in a still from the film Hichki

Rani Mukerji's Hichki recorded an incredible first-weekend collection of 15.35 crore as collections showed massive growth again on day 3. The sensitive, soulful movie with important socially relevant messages, had outstanding trend through the weekend and on Sunday recorded an incredible jump as collections more than doubled over Friday's number (3.30 crore nett) to record 6.70 crore nett!

Audiences and critics have given the meaningful film two thumbs up. A film that that is appealing across all age-groups, Hichki, is expected to have a solid hold over the weekdays with it riding high on overwhelmingly positive word of mouth.

Rani Mukerji plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome, a medical condition that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Yash Raj Films' Hichki focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately conquering them.

Hichki is also a subtle reminder about discrimination that exists in our society and has become a part of our daily lives. It highlights this through the story of Naina, who faces discrimination from our society that firmly believes she cannot be a teacher because of her disorder. Progressive, brave and positive, the movie is about the power of will and determination. Hichki salutes the unsung efforts dedicated teachers make and their life-changing impact on their students.

Hichki has been directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma.

