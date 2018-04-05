Rani Mukerji celebrates Hichki's success by holidaying with daughter Adira

Rani Mukerji wants to celebrate the success of her latest release Hichki by going on a lengthy vacation with daughter Adira



Rani Mukerji's latest release Hichki is going strong at the box-office. The actress is on cloud nine. Rani is said to be ecstatic with the positive reviews that her film is garnering from fans.

But, now Rani plans to devote her time to daughter Adira. She plans to take a lengthy vacation with her little angel and has already packed her bags for the trip.

There is still no confirmation on where Rani Mukerji and Adira might go for their holiday. Although she hasn't decided yet, Rani has stated she might leave for London but says it depends on where Adira wants to go.

Rani Mukerji has stated she plans her vacations as per daughter Adira's wishes. Rani's hubby Aditya Chopra is extremely pleased with her film Hichki and plans to do more projects with her in the future.

