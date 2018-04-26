Rani Mukerji: I should never forget the fact that I am here to entertain the masses

Rani Mukerji says she not only wants to give out social messages with her movies, but also entertain the audience



In her over two-decade-long journey in Hindi film industry, actress Rani Mukerji has always followed her instincts to choose her roles. She says she not only wants to give out social messages with her movies, but also entertain the audience. Over the years, Rani's choice of films have become as different as chalk and cheese -- from Ghulam, Bichhoo and Bunty Aur Babli to films like No One Killed Jessica, Mardaani and Hichki.

Asked if working on stronger roles is something that she is focussing on, Rani told IANS over the phone from Mumbai: "No, not really. I am very instinctive when it comes to choosing the roles offered to me. "I get attached to films which I feel have a story touching my heart or is a story that needs (to be told). So, tomorrow if somebody comes up with a 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', I will 100 per cent do it... and where they would expect me to sing and dance."

The actress, 40, says it's essential for her to establish a connect with a story. "At the end of the day, it has to make sense and it has to be something that I enjoy doing. It could be purely for entertainment because as an actor, I should never forget the fact that I am here to entertain the masses. I am here to entertain the audiences. I am not here to only teach them a new thing or only give out a social message. Yes, if a film comes my way, which is both entertaining as well as carries a social message, of course, I would love to do that as well," she added.

Portraying an array of different emotions is something she wants to do.

"I have literally grown up in the industry, I was 16 when I had joined and today I am 40. So, my journey also has been at the time where I have grown as an individual, but my choice of role will always depend on what instinctively my heart will say," said Rani, who is married to Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya Chopra.

The "Aiyyaa" actress married Chopra in 2014 and welcomed her first child -- a daughter named Adira in 2015. Rani says motherhood has changed her completely. "There are certain emotions, things and fears that I have which I never had when I was single. I was quite carefree but today, I just suddenly feel a really different emotions which I have not felt," she said. The actress made her comeback on the silver screen with Hichki after four years. Asked if she would be seen more often on the silver screen after the success of "Hichki", Rani said: "Yes, you will see me super duperly."

