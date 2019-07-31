Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki wins big at Giffoni Film Fest in Italy

bollywood

Rani Mukerji's film Hichki has bagged the Gryphon Award for the Best Film at the 49th edition of Giffoni Film Festival in Italy

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji made a comeback in Bollywood with Hichki, and the film not only earned huge praise for the actor but also garnered over Rs 250 crores worldwide. Apart from the box office success, Hichki also won top awards at several international film festivals. This Rani Mukerji-starrer was also screened at the 49th edition of the Giffoni Film Festival, in Italy.

"Hichki is truly a universal film that has resonated with audiences across the world. The fact that children have voted 'Hichki' as the Best Film of the festival just goes to show that the film's story of overcoming odds and finding your own success is relevant to cinema lovers even in this age group," said Maneesh Sharma, the film's producer to IANS.

The film festival had a special segment, Elements +10, where jurors ranged from 10 to 12 years. Over 1,500 children voted for seven feature films nations like China, Germany, Sweden, Australia and the Netherlands, and in this category, Hichki won the top honour.

Starring Rani Mukerji, Hichki is the story of a teacher, named Naina, who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette syndrome, which forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. As a teacher, Rani Mukerji faces discrimination from the society that believes she cannot be a successful mentor because of her disorder.

Directed by Siddharth Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie was released in India on March 23, 2018. the film is a heart-warming story of human triumph against stereotypes. In fact, Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki also found a place in a list of the top five movies sold in India at Google Play Store in 2018.

Talking about her impeccable performance, Rani Mukerji said in an interview: "I feel very proud and thankful that Hichki has been accepted and loved by audiences here. It's a story with universal resonance, and its spirit of positivity has won over Indians and locals here. I am also grateful for winning the Best Actress Award and sincerely thank everyone for applauding my performance."

