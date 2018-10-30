Rani Mukerji's Hichki crosses 200 crore worldwide!

bollywood

Overtakes PK to become the 5th highest grossing Indian film ever in China!

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji's comeback film post motherhood, the super-hit and internationally acclaimed Hichki, has now earned 200 crores worldwide! The heart-warming and inspiring film has a progressive message of beating stereotypes. It features Rani as a determined school teacher, who changes the lives of innocent students from economically backward strata, while dealing with her own nervous system disorder - Tourette Syndrome.

Hichki had first collected INR 77.7 crore GBO worldwide when it released on 23rd March. Its universal story ensured that the film was not limited by language barriers. The film rode on outstanding reviews and extraordinary word of mouth in every new country that it opened to. Hichki recently opened in China on October 12. It has become a blockbuster thereby earning INR 127.8 crore GBO so far. By doing so, Hichki recorded an incredible feat as it raced past Aamir Khan's PK that had collected RMB 120 Mn. Hichki is now the 5th highest grossing Indian film in China by collecting RMB 121 Mn! The total collections of Hichki now stand at INR 205.5 crore worldwide GBO! The film is now all set to release in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

"The success of a film should always be measured by the number of people it has touched and moved. A good film appeals to everyone, devoid of its language and I'm proud that Hichki is that film from India which is making us all proud. I feel the universal messaging of Hichki has touched the hearts of the audience across the world. It is immensely gratifying to see our gem of a film, with its strong positive message, has appealed to so many people across the globe who have given it so much love. I would like to congratulate the entire team of Hichki and Yash Raj Films for giving me a film that I will cherish forever" says Rani.

