Rani Mukherji's Hichki to be screened at Shanghai film festival

Rani Mukerji in Hichki

Actress Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki will be screened as part of The Belt and Road Week at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The Bollywood film's director Siddharth Malhotra says it is an honour and a big opportunity.

"I am absolutely looking forward to presenting Hichki at The Belt and Road Film Week at Shanghai International Film Festival. It's a huge honour and a big opportunity and I am very grateful that they have included our film", Malhotra said in a statement.

Hichki focuses on a determined teacher Naina Mathur played by Rani Mukherji, who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome, that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. The film's narrative focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities.

"I am also thrilled and touched at the love and applause Hichki has brought us. Rani and the kids take most of the credit for its victory on-screen, and I think 'Hichki' will take her to a whole new global audience", Malhotra added.

The film will be screened on June 16 as part of the festival's opening day. Malhotra will interact with members of the audience after the screening.

