Ranjan Chandel: Paresh Rawal said Bamfaad is among the Top 25 films

Amidst the lockdown, Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal had an unlikely launch with Zee 5's Bamfaad. As the film tracks widely on the internet with people showering praise on its cast, mid-day catches up with Ranjan Chandel, the director, on how the movie came about and the response so far. Excerpts :

1) Did you feel the pressure of launching a star kid?

I chose Aditya for my film and Aditya trusted my vision about the film. That's how it started. So while making the film I was aware what responsibility I have chosen but more than the pressure I was excited working with the actor of this exceptional caliber.

2) What is it to be mentored by someone like Anurag Kashyap?

I started my career working with him and then co-writing films with him. So he is someone with whom I have been shaped up. In context with Bamfaad, I was free to go out and make the film how I wanted to.

3) The film is Shalini Pandey’s debut in Hindi after the successful Arjun Reddy. The actress has now been roped for a film opposite Ranveer. How do you feel about it?

I am proud of Shalini. She is an actor of tremendous potential. She has a magic in her. She will have many more great films that I am sure.

4) Were you disappointed that the film didn’t get a theatrical release?

When I started making this film, I dreamt of seeing my film in theatre but by the time my film was ready to be released, I understood the scenario in context with uncertainty of theatre business due to pandemic, I grew and realised that ultimately film deserves to be seen by maximum audience that is what matters the most. So I decided to reach to the massive number of audience through streaming platform route and the kind of love the film is receiving that is exciting.

5) What are the best reactions on the film?

In last one week since the film got premiered, we have received thousands of messages from audience from everywhere. People are knowing the actors by their character's name like Nasir Jamal (Aditya) Neelam (Shalini Pandey) and Jigar Fareedi (Vijay Varma). Fans are talking to us using the film dialogues to us, cutting the video excerpts and sending to us. Many people have messaged us that have seen the film 7-8 times repeatedly. A lady greeted me saying 'Bamfaad' today instead of 'Good day'. One says - how are you? And the other replies- ' Bamfaad'. It seems Bamfaad has become a new dictionary word. Its a great feeling that the film is resonating to the people at such mass hysteric level.

6) Did you ever get a call from Paresh Rawal after watching the film? What did he think of it?

When Mr. Paresh Rawal watched the film he said- "he has been part of hundreds of film in his career span and if he ranks Bamfaad, this film can come in the top 25 films. He also said to me that - "he would like to work with me as an actor having me as director". That is a great encouragement to have from such a legend.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news