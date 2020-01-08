Ranji Trophy: Get khadoos now, Rohit Sharma tells Mumbai team

India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma gave members of the beleaguered Mumbai Ranji Trophy team a pep talk at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Tuesday.

Rohit, according to a source, spoke to the team after their training session. "When you are playing for Mumbai, the right attitude is a must. Mumbai cricket is known for its khadoos nature, so adopt this Mumbai culture while entering the ground," is what Rohit told the players.

Rohit, who has been rested for the current T20I series against Sri Lanka, addressed two vital issues—right attitude and character—during his 20-minute talk. The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions lost to Railways by 10 wickets and then suffered a five-wicket loss to Karnataka, both home games.

Mumbai play Tamil Nadu in the next game starting Saturday in Chennai, but they will be without the services of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane who will be part of India 'A' squad for the New Zealand tour.

Prithvi Shaw will not be in their ranks too since he is recovering from a shoulder injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. However, Rohit wants the players to grab this opportunity and showcase their talent.

"We lost few games in the past, but still won the Ranji Trophy. It is easy to win when all the stars are playing, but this is the chance to show your character and win games. Be in the present and believe in yourself. Don't enter the ground with the burden of the last match," Rohit emphasised, according to the source.

Aditya Tare to lead Mumbai Ranji team

Aditya Tare will lead Mumbai against Tamil Nadu in their fourth Ranji Trophy game at Chennai from Saturday. The senior wicketkeeper-batsman will captain the side in the absence of regular captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is the India 'A' side. Mumbai under-23 skipper (wicketkeeper-batsman) Hardik Tamore and opener Bhupen Lalwani have been promoted to the senior team. Opener Jay Bista, who was dropped from the side for the Karnataka match, and all-rounder Aquib Kureshi are included in the 15-member squad.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates