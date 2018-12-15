Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad centuries put Mumbai on top on Day One against Baroda

cricket

Shreyas Iyer smashed a 139-ball 178 to put Mumbai in a position of dominance on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'A' encounter against Baroda yesterday.

Mumbai's Siddhesh Lad (left) celebrates his century against Baroda with Shreyas Iyer on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy match at Wankhede yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble

The hosts piled up 439 for eight by stumps at the Wankhede Stadium thanks to centuries from Iyer and skipper Siddhesh Lad. Iyer rescued his struggling side a day after landing in Mumbai from Mount Maunganui, New Zealand where he represented India 'A' against New Zealand 'A' in a one-day series.

Showing no signs of jetlag, Iyer, 24, took only six deliveries to hit his first six - a shot over cover off Baroda's left-arm pacer Rishi Arothe. Three balls later, Iyer produced two consecutive boundaries through superbly-timed cover drives.



National selector Sarandeep Singh (left) chats with Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer (right) and Baroda's Hardik Pandya at Wankhede Stadium yesterday

It is worth recalling what Mumbai skipper Lad said after the match against Maharashtra at Pune last Sunday: "If Shreyas is back, it will be a good morale-booster for the team. He has always done well for Mumbai and he is an aggressive batsman. We need someone to go after and dominate the bowlers. This is what we haven't done this season." Mumbai lost both openers - debutant Vikrant Auti and Aditya Tare - with just 28 on board before Iyer joined Lad.

Iyer, playing his first Ranji Trophy match of the season, scored his 12th first-class century. Off-spinner Yusuf Pathan who was hit for three consecutive sixes by Iyer, perished to the same bowler when Vishnu Solanki took a well-judged catch, running almost 20 yards to his right from long-on to send back Iyer for 178. Iyer's 139-ball innings was laced with 17 fours and 11 sixes. With Lad, he put on 283 for the third wicket.

Mumbai went to tea at 333 for three, but after the interval, left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt (4 for 68) dismissed Lad, Shubham Ranjane and debutant Eknath Kerkar in the space of 16 runs.

Lad missed out on centuries against Railways and Maharashtra earlier this season, but yesterday he was rock solid during his innings of 130. He had his share of luck, though - dropped on 28 by Yusuf at second slip - off Hardik Pandya.

