Ranji Trophy: Ton-up Shivam rescues Mumbai against Gujarat on Day 1

Nagwaswalla, who is playing his third first-class game, made it worse for Mumbai by dismissing young Armaan Jaffer and experienced Aditya Tare for ducks.

Mumbai's Shivam Dube celebrates his century against Gujarat at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Prakash Parsekar

On the eve of yesterday's Ranji Trophy encounter, Mumbai's skipper Dhawal Kulkarni urged his top- order batsmen to play responsibly and rectify their mistakes against Gujarat. Except for centurion Shivam Dube and to some extent, Siddhesh Lad, his advice was not taken seriously. Mumbai lost half their side with only 74 on board. Thanks to Dube's (110), his second first-class ton in his fourth game, Mumbai managed 297 all out on Day One.

Put into bat on a green top, Mumbai lost openers — Akhil Herwadkar (0) and Jay Bista (8) within the first five overs. Herwadkar got off to another frustrating start after he failed to enter double figures in the first innings against Railways and Karnataka. The opener was caught behind off the very second delivery of the match off left-arm pacer Roosh Kalaria (3-80).

One-drop batsman Siddhesh Lad and Suryakumar Yadav (40) overcame the early seaming conditions as Mumbai took drinks at 40 for two. The duo stitched a 53-run stand for the third wicket before Suryakumar attempted a pull off left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla, despite being nowhere in position to play the shot and found Kalaria at the fine leg.

Nagwaswalla, who is playing his third first-class game, made it worse for Mumbai by dismissing young Armaan Jaffer and experienced Aditya Tare for ducks. Armaan played across the line and the ball went straight to Gujarat skipper Priyank Panchal at gully.

Four balls later, Tare too found himself in two minds — whether to leave or play and ended up getting caught by Bhargav Merai at third slip as Mumbai lost three wickets on the score of 74. "It was a good pitch to bowl on and we knew that if we put in some effort, we will get good rewards. I was concentrating on hitting the good areas. We claimed five wickets early, but they made a good comeback. Now, we need to bat well," said Nagwaswalla, who picked up five for 78.

