Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya's Teri Meri Kahani song out now!

The official song of Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya's Teri Meri Kahani has finally released. The song's teaser and its making went insanely viral on various social media platforms. The song is from Himesh's film, Happy Hardy and Heer, and he organised a special event to launch this much-anticipated song. The event took place in Mumbai.

Himesh Reshammiya seems to be in love with Ranu Mondal's voice and offered her two more songs, Aadat and Aashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 with her. Talking about his film, Happy Hardy and Heer, Himesh said, "I'm very happy with all the love that Happy Hardy and Heer is getting from the audience. I'm very proud of the product and very confident that the film will set new trends by the grace of God. Ranu ji has sung the song beautifully and I hope the audience loves it and enjoys it as much as we did."

Take a look at the song here:

The release date of the film, Happy Hardy and Heer will be announced through its trailer, which will be released after all the songs from the films are out. After this track, the recreated version of Himesh's blockbuster hit 'Ashiqui Mein Teri' will be released which has been sung by Himesh and Ranu Mondal and then another track which Ranu and Himesh have sung called Aadat will also be released.

Mondal's soulful rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's number, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor (1972), at a railway station in West Bengal made her an overnight sensation.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates