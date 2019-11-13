Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone head to Tirupati to celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in a private yet grand wedding bash last year on November 14. And as the couple is all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary tomorrow, they have left for Tirupati to seek blessings. They were spotted at the airport and accompanying them was Singh's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.

Singh was dressed in a casual black tee, a black cap, and black shades, whereas wife Padukone was dressed in a light-mustard high-neck sweater. And their attires may have been completely different, they both looked their stylish best. And why not, they are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary with their entire family.

The couple and their families will be visiting the Balaji and Padmavati temple and then travel to Amritsar and visit the Golden Temple. They all will be flying back to Mumbai on November 15. For the uninitiated, Padukone and Singh began their romantic liaison on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, and have been together ever since.

It took some time for Singh to finally make his lady love say yes, and she did, as she knew he was the best choice for her. Padukone and Singh are one of the most loved and admired couples in Tinsel Town and fans can never get enough of them. Their social media PDA is a treat for all of them and we can never get enough of it.

When most of the couples choose grand and lavish celebrations to bring in their maiden wedding anniversary, Padukone and Singh have opted for a simple visit to Tirupati and Amritsar and decided to celebrate the occasion traditionally and religiously.

Singh is currently busy with as many as three films- Kabir Khan's '83, releasing on April 10, 2020, this will be followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Yash Raj Films, Karan Johar's period saga, Takht and then he also plans to collaborate with Bhansali for the fourth time for Baiju Bawra.

Padukone, on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which opens in the cinemas on January 10, 2020, a dark romantic thriller with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra, '83 with Singh, and lastly, her most ambitious film till date, based on the character of Draupadi from The Mahabharata. This film will be made in multiple parts and the first part will release on the occasion of Diwali 2021.

