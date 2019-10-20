Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's excessive PDA leaves fans amused

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela in 2012, and tied the knot in November 2018. Over the years, their love has only blossomed and the couple doesn't leave any opportunity to indulge in some PDA. We have seen them romancing and cutely trolling each other on social media.

However, it seems this has led to fans asking one question- Why don't they get a room? We'll elaborate. Singh and Padukone's excessive PDA on social media is leaving them amused. Of late, the two have been dropping lovey-dovey comments on each other's posts almost every day. Instead of spending time writing comments, admirers wonder why the two don't spend time together in person. Why express feelings only virtually?

Wonder what the couple has to say about this question, though! On the work front, Padukone and Singh will team up for the fourth time for a Kabir Khan's '83, which is all set to release on April 10, 2020. Her other film includes Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, slated to release on January 10, 2020. Singh, on the other hand, will also star in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht.

Also, Singh added another feather to his cap when he was awarded the Man of the Year award at the recently concluded Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2019. We wonder how many more achievements for the actor to come!

