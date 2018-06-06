Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan begin shooting for Simmba

Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Simmba is scheduled to release on December 28.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and debutant Sara Ali Khan kick-started the shooting of their upcoming flick, 'Simmba' on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his production banner, Dharma Productions, took to Twitter to confirm the news.

"ROHIT SHETTY is back!!!! @RanveerOfficial as #SIMMBA with #SaraAliKhan produced by @RSPicturez @DharmaMovies @RelianceEnt @apoorvamehta18 releasing 28th DEC 2018"

The shooting was delayed due to Ranveer's recent shoulder injury. The actor was earlier slated to kickstart the remake of the Telugu film Temper (2015) in May. Sharing his excitement working for the first time with Rohit Shetty, who is considered king of the masala genre, Ranveer said, "Simmba is my first collaboration with Rohit Shetty which I know people are really excited about and me more than anyone to be diving into the masala genre with king of the genre. It is an incredible opportunity".

Sara, apart from Simmba, will also be seen in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

