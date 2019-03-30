Ranveer Singh: Being an outsider, want to support new talent

bollywood

Ranveer Singh on why he launched a music label to discover hip-hop artistes

Pic/Prakash yeram/by arrangement

Every alley of this country is filled with people, bursting with talent, who need a platform to showcase their work," says Ranveer Singh, who launched his label IncInk - which stands for inclusive and independent music - yesterday. Well-aware of how rank newcomers struggle to find a footing in the industry, the actor says that the label is an attempt to bring new musicians to the fore. "Being an outsider in the industry, my endeavour is to support new talent that deserves to be heard.

Anyone interested can contact us on social media, and we will connect with them. We have deliberately kept the process simple. We are hoping to bring firebrand and authentic musicians on board," states Singh, who launched the record's first single, Zeher by KaamBhaari.

The label's emphasis on hip-hop comes from Singh's affinity for the genre. Acknowledging that his last release Gully Boy put the spotlight on Indian hip-hop, which was until then relegated to the fringes, the actor adds, "Gully Boy has been a shot in the arm for Hindustani hip-hop. But this label intends to take it forward and develop it further.

Navzar [Eranee, business partner] and I have been working on this since 2016. This label is an extension of me and is a celebration of arts and artistes. Music has always been fuel for me, and I have a deep-rooted love for hip-hop and electronic music." Eranee adds that they are on the lookout for female rappers as well. "We are surveying a few names."

