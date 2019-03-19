Ranveer Singh creates his own GIFs - they're sassy, cool and a whole lot of fun

bollywood

Ranveer Singh has created his own special GIFs and stickers for his fans across the globe

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has many firsts to his credit in Hindi cinema. His natural-born flamboyance, energy and sass are unmatched today, as is his credibility as a brilliant actor. Keeping with the surprises that he dishes out with each new film, Ranveer Singh is now going to bring a bit of his signature style to a GIF. In association with a company that creates GIFs, Ranveer has created his own unique and cool GIFs and stickers. Trendsetter and a youth icon, Ranveer themed GIFs and stickers went live on Monday, March 18.

View this post on Instagram GIFS @giphy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onMar 17, 2019 at 10:08pm PDT

Whether it is through his social media accounts or in person, Ranveer engages with people directly with a lot of love and enthusiasm. He constantly engages with his community of over 40 million fans from across the world through his different social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View this post on Instagram ARE @giphy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onMar 17, 2019 at 10:05pm PDT

Always an innovator, Ranveer connects with people with new ideas, activities and genuine warmth. With this innovation, users can share the varied emotions and moments of Ranveer Singh across different social media platforms to communicate.

View this post on Instagram LIVE @giphy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onMar 17, 2019 at 10:00pm PDT

Over the years, Ranveer has steadily built a trusted and positive bond with millions of fans worldwide. That he innovates and brings in freshness with each new movie role, and also puts in committed effort for even his endorsement commercials, sets him apart amongst contemporaries.

