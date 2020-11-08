Ranveer Singh dances to Rajit Dev's tunes

Ranveer Singh was his ebullient self while shooting for an ad at Mehboob Studio, Bandra, which was choreographed by Rajit Dev. The two have collaborated on several ad films earlier. Dev also choreographed the Pachtaoge music video with Nora Fatehi, and the Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey's Tehas Nehas track from their recent release, Kaali Peeli.

Rajit took to Instagram to share a selfie with Ranveer and wrote alongside, "My brother who's always got my back. Thank you for yet another opportunity. I love you Baba. @ranveersingh Brother from another mother."

On the professional front, Ranveer has a lot to look forward to. He has the much-hyped "83" coming up, where he plays as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi, along with Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

Ranveer will also reprise his role as Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, "Sooryavanshi", which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on the lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn will also reprise his role of Bajirao Singham from Shetty's "Singham" films. Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.

He will also reunite with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled "Cirkus", their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy Of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role.

