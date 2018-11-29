Ranveer Singh does Simmba's dubbing for hours before his grand wedding reception in Mumbai

bollywood

Ranveer Singh spends hours dubbing for Simmba before power couple hosts their first wedding reception in Mumbai

Hours before he stepped out hand-in-hand with wife Deepika Padukone at their Mumbai reception yesterday, Ranveer Singh was neck-deep in work at a recording studio. With exactly a month to go before Simmba hits screens, the actor has been devoting his mornings to the dubbing of the Rohit Shetty-directed venture.

On Wednesday, Singh completed a portion of dubbing with co-star Sonu Sood at an Andheri studio before slipping into the white-and-gold Rohit Bal creation and playing the perfect host at his wedding

reception in the evening. Padukone, too, looked regal in her Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

A source reveals that Singh had chalked out his leaves in a manner so as to not delay Simmba's post-production. "Ranveer took a week-long leave for the wedding in Italy, followed by two days for the Bengaluru reception. Ever since he returned to Mumbai, he has been working on the dubbing to ensure that the film's post-production moves as per schedule."



By day: Singh at the dubbing studio with Sonu Sood. Pic/instagram

His chock-a-block schedule has left the newly-weds with little time for a honeymoon. The source adds, "The couple will head out on their honeymoon after Simmba's release. After they return, Ranveer will focus on Gully Boy while Deepika will prep for the Meghna Gulzar film."

