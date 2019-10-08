Ranveer Singh heads to Hyderabad for Sooryavanshi!

Ranveer Singh ensured that his cast and crew of 83 had the best time at the wrap party of the film. After dancing to some high-octane party numbers, he rushed straight to the airport. The actor is flying to Hyderabad for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in which he has a cameo.

"Ranveer made sure that his 83 team had a blast at the wrap party. He made everyone's night as he chilled and danced with his crew with whom he has formed an extremely intimate bond. Post this, he headed straight to the airport for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which is being filmed in Hyderabad," informed an eyewitness from the party.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fourth movie in the filmmaker's cop universe. The first three films were Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.

Spilling some more beans about it, "Ranveer will be in Hyderabad for about a week and wrap his commitments for Sooryavanshi, Rohit's new cop film in the brilliant cop universe that he is currently creating with Akshay Kumar As Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer as Simmba."

The movie features Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Akshay. "It is lovely to be working with Akshay. I have known him for a long time. Rohit is very clear about what he wants from this film. There is a science behind this film and it is meticulously and thoughtfully done," Katrina told PTI.

Rohit Shetty has often been criticised for etching female characters that have precious little to do in his films. In an exclusive mid-day interview, when he was asked if Katrina Kaif will enjoy a meatier role in Sooryavanshi? To which, he had retorted, "Why don't people discuss Chennai Express [2013] or Dilwale [2015] when they are debating about the female characters in my films? I have my hero to do all the action, so I can't be making the actresses fight. When I make a lady cop film, they will fight villains. We are developing a film along those lines."

Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

