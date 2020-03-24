Ranveer Singh introduces his Monday motivation and home-gym buddy, who else but Deepika Padukone!

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have upped the PDA quotient on social media with their latest mushy post.

Ranveer on Monday shared a romantic photograph of himself along with wife Deepika. In the image, the two can be seen cosying up to each other.

"Double the Endorphin-rush when She's around! #homegymbuddies my #mondaymotivation@deepikapadukone," he captioned the image. Deepika took to the comment section and wrote: "You're a snack". Katrina Kaif also dropped a comment- Cuties. The image currently has 1.5 million likes on the photo-sharing website. Have a look right here:

On the work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's upcoming film, 83.

