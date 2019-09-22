Ranveer Singh opens up about Gully Boy's Oscar entry

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has been announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards on Saturday. Talking about the same, Ranveer Singh said that it was a proud moment for everyone associated with the film.

He said, "It's a proud moment for our entire team. I'm especially proud of and happy for Zoya! - Gully Boy is her (Tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision. With the love and support of our beloved audience, we're hoping to make a significant mark on the world stage," said the actor who took home IIFA's best actor trophy for his performance in Padmaavat.

Zoya Akhtar, who directed the movie expressed her happiness and shared, "This has been a great year and I am so overwhelmed with the response our work is getting. I am thrilled and very grateful that Gully Boy has been picked as India's official entry for the Oscars. It's crazy to receive such news days after Lust Stories received a nomination for the Emmys."

He further said, "Gully Boy echoed the voice of the streets, it will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high. I'm very happy that the passionate hard work that our cast and crew put into creating Gully Boy is reaping rewards."

Gully Boy co-star Kalki Koechlin expressed, "I am really happy that the film got nominated and it is a good entry to the Oscars. I think Gully Boy is a great representation of India's new dawn - one where we increasingly stand united by hope and pave the way for real, social change. The Indian Rap scene has considerably helped in pivoting this 'change' conversation favourably, and movies like Gully Boy are a testament to that fact and to the international audience that good Indian cinema now attracts."

Ranveer and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy has received a number of accolades including the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea; and Best Film at the Indian Festival of Melbourne in August this year.

