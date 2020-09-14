Ranveer Singh roars back to work, shoots for an ad

Unlike the television industry that actively resumed work in July, its richer cousin Bollywood bided its time before returning to the sets. In the past few weeks, the industry has bounced back into action with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji reporting to work. Now, it is learnt that Ranveer Singh ended his six-month break as he stepped out to film a commercial last week.

The shoot was conducted in eight-hour shifts over three days in a suburban studio. "In keeping with the on-set guidelines, a lean team of 20 had been chosen, and tested for COVID-19 before the shoot. All precautionary measures, including sanitising the set before and after the filming, were adopted. The director had chalked out a storyboard so that the team knew exactly what had to be done once on the floor. Ranveer, who has been raring to get back in the thick of things, was delighted to face the camera after so long. The ad is expected to go on air before Dussehra," reveals a source. The actor, who is awaiting the Christmas release of his sports drama 83, has spent the lockdown sifting through scripts and has reportedly given his nod to Zoya Akhtar's gangster drama.

