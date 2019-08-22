Ranveer Singh speaks about the rap revolution in India

bollywood

Ranveer Singh's film Gully Boy was about the rap culture prevalent in the inner circuits of Mumbai. Through his film, hip-hop rap culture gained prominence.

Ranveer Singh in a still from the film Gully Boy. Picture Courtesy: YouTube Screengrab

With Ranveer delivering the successful Gully Boy and popularising rap/hip-hop through his breakthrough label IncInk, India is seeing this genre as the new fad in brands and films. For generations, Bollywood superstars have been known to create trends. Through Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, hip-hop and rap became a massive success in India. From youngsters to grown-ups alike, everyone's grooving to the tunes of rap.

Taking ahead the success of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh launched his own label that encourages and nurtures the youth aspiring to be rappers. Speaking about the rap culture, Ranveer's representative shared a quote by him that reads: "The time of Hindustani rap/hip hop has come and this is the much-needed explosion in the music scene of India. These are exciting times for original music in India and rap/hip-hop is a huge refresher. Hindustani Rap/hip hop is no longer an underground music scene. It has become the language of the youth and it is the biggest thing happening in Indian culture today."

The quote further read: "India has always produced spectacular original content and now is the time for rap/hip hop and the incredible artists whose poetry is speaking of a revolution. They are the poets of our generation and the youth is listening to what they have to say. Hindustani Rap/hip hop is here to stay and it is the voice of India that you can’t just ignore."

Ranveer says he would love to be a thought leader of the country and for his industry. "I love films and I love our industry. I would like to be the leader of the industry, a champion of the industry. I want Hindi cinema and the Hindi movie business to keep growing and becoming bigger and bigger. So, if there is anything that I can contribute to this industry, to Hindi cinema to become bigger and better it is very rewarding for me," read the quotes shared by the Befikre actor's representative.

