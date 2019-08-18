Is Deepika Padukone pregnant? Her 'daddie' quip for Ranveer Singh has fans guessing

bollywood

A comment by Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh's Instagram page has thrown fans of the star couple in a tizzy

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love and admiration for each other have evidently increased manifolds. The two are known to share adorable photos of themselves on their social media accounts. However, this time what has caught our eye is Deepika's interesting comment that sent their fans in a tizzy.

It so happened that, Ranveer Singh held an Instagram live session with his fans. During the session, Deepika posted a comment 'Hi Daddie' with a baby and heart emoji. Her comment spread like wildfire and fans are actually wondering if the actress is pregnant. Screenshots of the live session were posted by a fan club.

Arjun Kapoor added fuel to the fire and left a comment below Deepika's reply which read: "Baba bhabhi is gonna give u one". So are Ranveer and Deepika going to experience parenthood soon?



Arjun Kapoor commenting on Ranveer Singh's Instagram handle

This isn't the first time there has been speculation about her pregnancy. In May, when the actress had graced the MET Gala 2019, a tiny bump was visible in her tight-fitting gown. Dippy had graced the charity event for the third time and her out-of-the-fairytale look grabbed a lot of attention across the globe.

Meanwhile, the couple's PDA show on social media has gone a notch higher. On Thursday, Ranveer took to his Instagram stories to share the video in which Deepika - who is wearing an all-black ensemble, sunglasses and a pair of sneakers - is standing in front of a store which says "All Of My Heart".

A month ago, Deepika had shared a photograph in which the star couple is holding hands. The actress captioned it: "There's something so real about holding hands, some kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little...[sic]."

Last month, on Ranveer Singh's birthday, Deepika penned a sweet birthday message to her husband. Sharing a cute childhood image of the actor, she wrote, "Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful... all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante...but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..." (sic).

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

'83 also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya, and R. Badree. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

On the other hand, Deepika has completed shooting for her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The actress plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

