Deepika Padukone takes a dig at a top male star who once described depression as a luxury

Deepika Padukone, who was one of the few Bollywood celebs who opened up about their struggle with depression, recently called out a prominent male star who once described depression as being a luxury he can't afford.

Deepika Padukone has made a place in people's hearts not only for her acting prowess and stunning beauty, but also because she has kept herself real and relevant throughout her career. The Padmaavat actress was one of the very few Bollywood celebrities who spoke about their struggle with depression, which made her even more real and relatable to her fans.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Deepika seems to have called out a top male star for his comments on depression. She told the publication, "People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn't have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice!" Deepika also described her painful experience of being depressed saying that she felt exhausted all the time and that every second was a struggle.

Interestingly, early last year, Salman Khan had spoken about depression as being sad and that he couldn't afford the luxury of going on a vacation because of it. While speaking at the TiE Global Summit (TGS) 2018, Salman had said, "I see a lot of people going on vacations, but I cannot afford that luxury of taking a vacation. I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can't afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me."

Do you think DP was taking a dig at Salman Khan?

Speaking further about her struggle with depression and whether she regretted her decision to open up about it in a competitive industry like Bollywood, Deepika told the publication, "Not at all. I felt such relief afterwards. It was liberating, like a crushing weight had been lifted off me. I'd do it all over again. Also, it made me more aware of myself."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Chhapaak. Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and the film is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Deepika Padukone will play Malti, while the film also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead.

Director Meghna Gulzar shared on social media after Chhapaak wrapped, "A wrap is an emotional experience, more so for Chhapaak, because everyone working on it made it their own. Deepika's character will stay with her for life. There is Malti, and then there is Deepika who became Malti. Malti's presence on-screen reflects the expression in Deepika's eyes and on her face which comes through the prosthetics. For me, Malti is Deepika and Deepika is Malti." Chhapaak hits theatres on January 10, 2020.

