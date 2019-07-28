See Photo: Deepika Padukone shares adorable throwback picture with Ranveer Singh

bollywood

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from one of her photoshoots with Ranveer Singh

Pic: Instargram/@deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love and admiration for each other have evidently increased manifolds. The two are known to share adorable photos of themselves on their social media accounts. On Sunday, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from one of their photoshoots together.

In the photograph, Deepika looked adorable in her white gown, while Ranveer looked dapper in a black suit with a floral print. The throwback picture appears to be from the Hello Hall of Fame Awards which was held in March last year.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸Â #us A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onJul 28, 2019 at 12:55am PDT

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018. Recently, Deepika Padukone shared a photograph in which the star couple is holding hands. The actress captioned it: "There's something so real about holding hands, some kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little..."

Last month, when Ranveer had turned 34, Deepika penned a sweet birthday message to her husband. Sharing a cute childhood image of the actor, she wrote, "Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful... all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante...but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..." (sic).

In a recent interview, Ranveer had spoken about his relationship with Deepika post their marriage, he said, "It has only gotten better. Now, we're cocooned in love, and there is no space for doubt or misgiving. It's grounded-ness, centred-ness, security, warmth, and joy. We share experiences and laugh together. The added security that comes with marriage has allowed our relationship to blossom further."

On the work front, Ranveer is busy shooting Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial '83. The film '83 would be the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

On the other hand, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor-Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Her home production is all set to release on January 10, 2020, as announced by the actress on her Instagram handle.

Also Read: All about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates