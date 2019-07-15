Ranveer Singh reveals an aspect of Deepika Padukone that only a few know about

bollywood

Ranveer Singh opened up on his equation with Deepika Padukone after his marraige

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love and admiration for each other have evidently increased manifolds. The Gully Boy actor recently talked about an aspect of Deepika Padukone that few know about. In an exclusive interview to Femina, he said, "There is a child-like quality to her that nobody other than me has the privilege of seeing. It's a precious part of my life".

Speaking about his relationship with Deepika post their marriage, he said, "It has only gotten better. Now, we're cocooned in love, and there is no space for doubt or misgiving. It's grounded-ness, centred-ness, security, warmth, and joy. We share experiences and laugh together. The added security that comes with marriage has allowed our relationship to blossom further."

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018. The couple still has the same romance and spark in their relationship, which is evident enough.

Recently, Deepika Padukone shared a photograph in which the star couple is holding hands. The actress captioned it: "There's something so real about holding hands, some kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little..."

Deepika penned a sweet birthday message to her husband who turned 34 last week. Sharing a cute childhood image of the actor in which he is seen sucking on a shaved ice, she captioned the photo: "Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful... all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante...but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..." (sic).

On the work front, Ranveer is busy prepping Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial '83. The film '83 would be the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all times, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

On the other hand, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor-Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Deepika's most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020, as announced by the actress on her Instagram handle.

