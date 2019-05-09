Deepika Padukone pregnant? Blame it on camera angle

bollywood

The Met Gala picture that was shared by Priyanka Chopra sparked rumours of Deepika Padukone being pregnant as a tiny bump was visible in her tight-fitting gown

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with others at the Met Gala after-party. Picture courtesy/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas made merry at the Met Gala after-party. PeeCee shared a picture and wrote, "Charlie and the Indian angels end the night (sic)." Nick Jonas, Natasha Poonawalla, Huma Abedin and Anaita Shroff Adajania also partied with them.'

The picture sparked rumours of Dippy being pregnant as a tiny bump was visible in her tight-fitting gown. Yesterday, netizens were busy speculating if she was in the family way. A fan commented, "Hotness on the side, we are talking of a baby (sic)." Another wrote, "She looks pregnant (sic)." Sources close to the actor, however, say it was just a bad camera angle.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's pictures from the Met Gala 2019 have gone viral on social media. Dippy graced the charity event for the third time, the out-of-the-fairytale look has grabbed a lot of attention from the whole wide world. Padukone channelled her inner Barbie as she seemed to walk straight out of a fairy tale, this year on the red carpet of the global gala. The actress revealed the BTS video of what went behind in achieving her look for the pink carpet. Tons of other celebrities walked the pink carpet in wacky, unforgettable outfits, too. All in all, the 2019 Met Gala was quite a spectacle!

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar, directed by Shonali Bose. The actor has also announced an India-set wedding comedy film in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling. While Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak which also stars Vikrant Massey.

