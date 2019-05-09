Watch Video: All that went into Deepika Padukone's transformation for Met Gala 2019!

bollywood-fashion

Deepika Padukone channelled her inner Barbie as she seemed to walk straight out of a fairy tale, this year on the red carpet of the global MET Gala 2019

Deepika Padukone. Pic: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

After giving us sneak peeks of her look from Met Gala 2019, we finally have a BTS video of how the ravishing diva dressed up for her red carpet. Her out-of-the-fairytale look has grabbed a lot of attention from the whole wide world.

Deepika Padukone channeled her inner Barbie as she seemed to walk straight out of a fairy tale, this year on the red carpet of the global gala. The video takes us through the whole journey of how Deepika got ready for the third time walk at the event.

Check out the video here:

From the candid reaction of first seeing the gown, she was going to don to the exposition of her makeup- Deepika looks like a sheer joy while she gets ready in the video.

The global icon wore Zac Posen custom gown of pink lurex Jacquard, embellished with three-dimensional printed pieces meant to resemble embroidery for Met Gala today, carrying a much like Audrey hairdo with a headband to complete the theme-based look where she looks every bit gorgeous.

Featuring in the list of the most influential global icons, Deepika Padukone sure knows how to give us the dose of drama along with her omnipresent poise.

Deepika Padukone first appeared at the Met Ball in 2017 during the release of her first Hollywood flick, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. Dressed in a slip-dress by Tommy Hilfiger along with a flower crown, Deepika set the graph right for the theme of the year which was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between dedicated to the Japanese designer, Kawakubo, with her sartorial choice.

In the presence of other attendees like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bollywood’s leading star surely has put India on the global map with her sartorial choices and presence across the world- walking like a queen!

