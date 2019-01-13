Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba collects Rs 350 crore globally in 16 days

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba, has become the biggest Bollywood box office earner for all three production houses by collecting Rs 350 crore globally in 16 days since it's release

Still from Simmba

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, backed by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions, has become the biggest Bollywood box office earner for all three production houses by collecting Rs 350 crore globally in 16 days since its release.

According to a statement from Reliance Entertainment, Simmba has entered the top 10 Bollywood films of all time in terms of net domestic box office. Released on December 28, 2018, the film features Ranveer as a policeman.

With Simmba, Rohit Shetty now holds a record of having eight consecutive films to enter the Rs 100 crore net domestic box office club. Shetty, who is happy the film is "roaring globally", feels the success not only belongs to him but also to fans and the fraternity as a whole.

"It feels incredible to see the excitement and fabulous response of the audience for 'Simmba' in cinema halls everywhere. I am very happy with the appreciation the film is garnering," he said.

Shibasish Sarkar, Reliance Entertainment, commented: "Simmba has received great love from critics and audiences alike, globally. We are grateful to our partners, Rohit and Karan Johar, and new ‘superstar' Ranveer Singh, for creating a hugely entertaining film that has delivered great joy to audiences through the holiday season and beyond."

Karan Johar said Dharma Productions is proud and ecstatic with Simmba. "Rohit Shetty is a mainstream maverick and this has been one of our best associations and looking forward to many more with him and his team. 'Simmba' marks the beginning of a solid professional bond between Rohit and me! Personally, he is one of the best guys in the business and a true friend," he said.

The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashutosh Rana and Ajay Devgn.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever