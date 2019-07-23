Ranveer Singh sums up his filmography with these selfies; see photos

bollywood

Ranveer Singh summed up his entire career's filmography through selfies from the characters he has portrayed through his films. He shared the pictures and asked his fans to select the best one.

Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh.

Trust Ranveer Singh to do things differently and he will astonish you with something amazing. On Tuesday, Ranveer took to his social media account to share something different. Well, there isn't a special occasion, in particular, that got the Ram Leela actor to do this. Ranveer summed up his entire career's filmography through selfies from the characters he has portrayed through his films. He shared the pictures and asked his fans to select the best one. "Which dude's selfie game is the strongest?" This is what he wrote on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh's first image was from his last outing on the big screens - Padmaavat. The selfie had him as the antagonist character, Alauddin Khilji. Earlier, in an interview with IANS, when Ranveer was asked whether it was a risk to play an anti-hero, he said, "It was a huge risk. I was very apprehensive about taking the risk but Bhansali was very persistent in his pursuit of me and he is the one who convinced me that I would be able to pull it off. I went with his conviction. I can never say no to Bhansali, given the amount he has contributed to my career and to me as an artiste. Once I committed, I put my everything into it. But, yes, initially there were apprehensions," said Ranveer, who found this character "mentally, physically and emotionally" draining."

His second photo was as the cop Sangram Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

The third image shared by the actor was from his film Gully Boy that earned him critical as well as audience acclaim. He played the role of a rapper named Murad.

Ranveer Singh's fourth picture is a special one that lifted his career - Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani.

The next picture was of Kabir Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do.

All these pictures were further followed by his character Gunda Bikram from the film Gunday.

Last but not the least, Ranveer Singh as "saxy buoy" Ram from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela featured to his selfie list.

The 34-year-old actor also posted pictures of himself dressed as 'Handsome Laddu' and 'Jaali Chaplin', and another one, where he is himself and all set for a haircut at a salon.

On the professional front, Ranveer is busy prepping for Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial '83. The film '83 would be the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It also stars Deepika Padukone as his onscreen wife. Touted to be the biggest sports film of all times, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

On the other hand, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor-Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Deepika's most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020, as announced by the actress on her Instagram handle.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS