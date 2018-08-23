Ranveer Singh thinks making the audience laugh isn't a cake walk

bollywood

Ranveer Singh is currently playing the muse to Rohit Shetty for their next comedy venture, Simmba. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan are currently shooting for their next comedy film, Simmba. the film is directed by none other than Rohit Shetty.

In an interview, Ranveer Singh opened up about how difficult it is to play a comic role. Even though his animated shenanigans off-screen are certain to inspire laughs, Ranveer Singh says tackling the comedy genre isn't an easy task for any actor. Ranveer, who has always been an admirer of comedy king Govinda, is set to try his hand at tickling the funny bone in his upcoming film, Simmba.

"Comedy is the hardest as you need to nail it with every dialogue delivery... Growing up, I used to always admire actors who had that chameleon quality, and who could transform themselves into anyone (sic)," he said.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have become the talk of the town ever since the rumours mills about their wedding started doing rounds. Meanwhile, the actor is also shooting for 'Gully Boy' opposite the Raazi actress, Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh: Simmba is the type of film I loved as a kid

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates