Ranveer Singh to shoot at Lords to recreate World Cup-winning moment!

bollywood

Ranveer Singh will be seen lifting the trophy at the Lords balcony in the film, exactly the way Kapil Dev did

Ranveer Singh trains with coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of the 1983 Indian cricket team. Picture Courtesy: Ranveer's Instagram account.

Ranveer Singh's next is Kabir Khan's 83 and we hear that the actor will be shooting at the iconic Lords cricket stadium in England. The actor will be recreating India's 1983 World Cup-winning moment where the legend Kapil Dev lifted India's first ever World Cup trophy at the iconic Lords balcony. Ranveer plays Kapil in the film that traces the journey of the Indian cricket team from being absolute underdogs to becoming the winners of the world. Ranveer will be seen lifting the trophy at the Lords balcony in the film.

"All preparations are underway to shoot at the iconic Lords cricket ground. The World Cup win is an iconic and most cherished memory in the hearts and the minds of all Indians and the moment will be recreated in '83. Ranveer as the legend Kapil Dev will be seen lifting the World Cup at Lords," informs our source.

The source further added, "The team is looking at pulling off the impossible but the moment is too iconic to not shoot at Lords. It is a history making, emotional chapter in the lives of every Indian and started a journey of India's domination in world cricket. The team is pumped to shoot this moment at Lords."

It's the first time for both director Kabir Khan and Ranveer for their film to be presented in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu--so as to reach a wider cricket-loving audience. The idea behind this was to take this important story to as many people as possible, as it's one of the proudest moments in Indian sports. Reports suggest that the film will be released across India during the Good Friday weekend in 2020.

The 1983 Indian squad included Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar & Sunil Valson, and their manager P R Man Singh.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh nervous to step into Kapil Dev's shoes for biopic titled '83

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates