Kapil Dev biopic '83 to be Ranveer Singh's first trilingual film

bollywood

Set against the backdrop of India's 1983 World Cup victory, Ranveer Singh will be portraying the role of cricket champ Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh trains with coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of the 1983 Indian cricket team

Now that audiences are looking forward to relive the happy memories of India winning the 1983 Cricket World Cup with Ranveer Singh's '83, they have another reason to rejoice. The film will be released in three different languages--Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu--so as to reach a wider cricket-loving audience.

The dynamic Ranveer Singh will take on the role of captain Kapil Dev who led the Indian team to its first ever World Cup victory against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup. Singh has been training hard at his cricketing skills with coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was a part of the Indian team in 1983 alongside Kapil Dev. '83 will bring back into focus one of the most significant events in the history of Indian cricket.

It's the first time for both director Kabir Khan and Ranveer for their film to be presented in multiple languages. The idea behind this was to take this important story to as many people as possible, as it's one of the proudest moments in Indian sports. Reports suggest that the film will be released across India during the Good Friday weekend in 2020.

The 1983 Indian squad included Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar & Sunil Valson, and their manager P R Man Singh.

