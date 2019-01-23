Ranveer Singh's '83 based on India's World Cup-win gets a release date

bollywood

Kabir Khan's '83 based on India's World Cup win is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020

Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Ranveer's Instagram account.

The makers of the upcoming sports film '83 took to social media to share a special video announcing the entire cast soon. The video also reveals the release date of the much awaited Ranveer Singh starrer, which is April 10, 2020.

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Kapil Dev. There has been immense excitement amongst the audience to witness the magnificent event to be recreated on the silver screen.

Earlier, the makers hosted an event to announce the film along with the entire former team that lifted the world cup in 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports film will bring to light one of the most important event in Indian cricket history. The film will be shot at real locations and will be going on floors early next year.

Shouldered by the then captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to it's maiden World Cup win, 1983's World Cup stays to be one of the most etched events in the minds of the cricket fans.

While Ranveer Singh will play the lead, the film will be backed by a powerful support cast. The casting of the other cricket players will be announced soon.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan.

