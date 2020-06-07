Ranvir Shorey: Shooting in isolation is time consuming, unless you are a YouTuber or TikToker

As viewing paradigm shifts to the digital zone, OTT platforms find ways to keep audiences entertained. To keep in tack with the new normal, shooting from home has become a legit option. Following the trend, Eros Now launched a new season of their comedy series Metro Park, that was shot entirely from home.

The five-episode miniseries starring Ranvir Shorey is a quarantine special that centres around life during the lockdown, albeit with humour. The actor expresses that it is indeed a difficult task. "Unless you are a YouTuber or TikToker where you are the only performer, shooting in isolation [for an ensemble project] is a time-consuming process," says Shorey of the Ajayan Venugopalan story.

He explains, "When you are shooting a sitcom which requires [the presence of] multiple actors, it becomes challenging. Sending videos and not being in the same space as your fellow actor can be a daunting task. It was difficult." Not exactly thrilled with the new way of things, Shorey hopes to go back to the sets soon. "I hope this doesn't become the new normal. I would like to see things the way they were but with new guidelines."

Interestingly, the makers had announced the second season of the series in January. Due to the current situation, schedules and plans were altered. "We were scheduled to shoot the second season of Metro Park [this year], but that got stalled due to the lockdown. Once things open up, I hope we can resume shooting," says Shorey.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news