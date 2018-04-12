Rape-accused BJP MLA's wife cries political conspiracy, demands narco test

Sangeeta Sengar, wife of the MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, also said after meeting DGP OP Singh that there was a political conspiracy against her family and accused the complainant of not being consistent in her statements.



Sangeeta Sengar, wife of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Pics/PTI

The wife of the BJP politician accused of raping an 18-year-old girl in Unnao yesterday demanded a narco test on her husband and the survivor. Sangeeta Sengar, wife of the MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, also said after meeting DGP OP Singh that there was a political conspiracy against her family and accused the complainant of not being consistent in her statements.



BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Atul Singh Sengar

"We demand that a narco test be conducted on my husband and the girl as well as her uncle. This will help in ascertaining the truth and presenting the correct picture. We have full sympathy with the girl, as her modesty was outraged... There are political reasons behind this and my husband has been made a pawn," Sangeeta said."My husband is innocent and it is my request that he should not be called a rapist. He has been in politics for the past 15 years and has been servingthe society and people," she said.

She said the allegations against her brother-in-law Atul were false too. She said she wanted to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and apprise him of the facts. Besides the MLA's wife, the alleged rape victim has also demanded a CBI probe in the entire matter. A Special Investigation Team headed by additional director general of police (Lucknow) Rajiv Krishna visited Makhi village of the rape survivor and collected information to submit a report to the CM. "Security has been provided to the victim's family," ADGP (Lucknow zone) Rajiv Krishna said.

SC to hear plea for CBI probe

The Supreme Court said yesterday it will hear the plea for a CBI probe into the case next week. Meanwhile, the Allahabad HC ordered the deceased father's body not to be cremated. However, his mortal remains were cremated on Tuesday.

Survivor 'confined to hotel room'

Alleging prison-like condit-ions, the survivor said, "I appeal to the CM to give me justice. The district magistrate has confined me to a hotel room. The staff are not even serving me water and food or letting us go outside."

