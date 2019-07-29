Rape survivor commits suicide by setting herself on fire in Jaipur

crime

The woman had registered a case of rape against a person who was her relative. She had alleged that the accused had raped her several times over the past four years

Representational Image

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Police on Sunday said that a rape survivor had allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire outside Vaishali Nagar police station.

Additional DCP Bajrang Singh said, "Yesterday, a woman, who was the rape survivor came inside the police station asking for SHO. The SHO was not there and after a while, she went outside the police station and sent her child to bring a pen for her. After that, she set herself ablaze."

Singh said, "One of our constables got injured while trying to diffuse the flames. The woman was taken to hospital but she died of her injuries later in the evening yesterday."

"On June 5 this year, the woman had registered a case of rape against a person who was her relative. She had alleged that the accused had raped her several times over the past four years," he said.

"The rape case was registered after the accused got engaged. The case was under investigation," he added.

In another case, a 16-year-old girl in Odisha's Kalahandi district accused her uncle of raping her while she was asleep, said a police officer. The victim in her complaint alleged that she had moved with her aunt and uncle after joining college at Mukhiguda town in the district. The alleged rape occurred on July 25.

According to PTI reports, the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Three gangrape teenage girl; arrested by Saki Naka Police

The inspector in-charge (IIC) of Jaipatna Police Station Susanna Kumar Sahu said that the teenager was presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Bhawnipatna, which sent her to a shelter home, he said. More details will be available in the case after her medical report arrives.

An Unani doctor has allegedly sexually assaulted a 30-year-old woman at a private hospital. Police said on Thursday the accused had been arrested and produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody.

Also Read: Pune: Two-year-old abducted, raped and murdered in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Police said that the accused holds a degree in Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery and the victim is the nurse at the hospital. The doctor had allegedly raped the nurse multiple times over the past two years, they said. Based on a complaint, a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered against the doctor, they added.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates