Rape threats to comic: YouTuber Shubham Mishra's friend nabbed from Nalasopara

Just a day after the Vadodara police arrested Youtuber Shubham Mishra for giving rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua through a video, his friend Umesh Dada alias Imtiyaz Shaikh, who posted a similar video on, was nabbed by the Mumbai Cyber police from Nalasopara.

Joshua allegedly made some offensive comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in one of her latest videos. After this Mishra released a video on Youtube threatening to rape her. However, when the video went viral, Mishra removed it and released a second video apologising for his behaviour.

After several celebrities circulated it and demanded action against Mishra, Vadodara police arrested him and registered a case under Sections 294 (obscenity), 354A (sexual harassment), 505 (provocative statements that can spread social disorder), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), among others of the IPC.

After Mishra's friend Shaikh released a similar video threatening Joshua, the demand for action against him started to rise. In view of this, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked the Cyber Cell and Mumbai police to look into the matter. DCP Cyber Crime Rashmi Karandikar with her team started tracking Shaikh's location. They traced him to Nalasopara and arrested him. Deshmukh said, "We have arrested some people who were posting offensive material against women online. We will also take action against Agrima Joshua, who made offensive comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, after proper legal consultation."

A police officer said, "The Cyber Cell has taken suo moto action against an abusive and threatening video, shared on social media by the accused operating the handle under the name Umesh Dada. He has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of IPC & IT Act."

