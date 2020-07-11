Search

Stand-up comedian faces ire for cracking jokes on Shivaji Maharaj, Sena MLA demands arrest

Updated: Jul 11, 2020, 12:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the video, comedian Agrima Joshua can be heard making a joke about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian sea

A portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
A stand-up comedian is facing the wrath of Shiv Sena after an old video of her on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj surfaced online.

The video has not gone down well with Shiv Sena. The party’s Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik demanded that the comedian be arrested.

"Some comedian named Agrima Joshua has made contemptuous comments against Shivaji Maharaj while presenting her comedy. I saw the video and I feel she doesn’t have respect for Shivaji Maharaj or she doesn’t know about him. I have also written to Home Minister demanding her arrest,” Sarnaik said.

Several people took to social media to share the video, saying it has hurt their sentiments and demanded strict action against her.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the video

On Friday, Joshua apologised for hurting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s followers and said the video has been taken down.

