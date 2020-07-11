Stand-up comedian faces ire for cracking jokes on Shivaji Maharaj, Sena MLA demands arrest

A stand-up comedian is facing the wrath of Shiv Sena after an old video of her on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj surfaced online.

In the video, comedian Agrima Joshua can be heard making a joke about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s upcoming statue in the Arabian sea, referring to what is read about it on a question and answers website, Quora.

The video has not gone down well with Shiv Sena. The party’s Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik demanded that the comedian be arrested.

"Some comedian named Agrima Joshua has made contemptuous comments against Shivaji Maharaj while presenting her comedy. I saw the video and I feel she doesn’t have respect for Shivaji Maharaj or she doesn’t know about him. I have also written to Home Minister demanding her arrest,” Sarnaik said.

Several people took to social media to share the video, saying it has hurt their sentiments and demanded strict action against her.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the video

Yes, we know everyone has the right to freedom of speech,opinion and expression but does this mean that you can disrespect the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the name of comedy.

This is just unacceptable. #AgrimaJoshua — Arya Khurasane (@AryaKhurasane) July 10, 2020

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our god how dare these people make jokes on our god.These videos must be deleted immediately and strict legal action should be taken against Agrima joshua and Sourav Ghosh.@YuvrajSambhaji @AnilDeshmukhNCP @CMOMaharashtra — Chinmay Patil (@chinmay599) July 10, 2020

The man who never disrespect women ..and he sacrificed his life to protecting women...and now ...#AgrimaJoshua @CMOMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/rhtB4ld3Dr — Ashwaghosh (@ashwaghosh_1011) July 11, 2020

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our god how dare these people make jokes on our god.Strict legal action should be taken against Agrima joshua and Sourav Ghosh to set an example so nobody will dare to do this kind of things.@RajThackeray @CMOMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice @OfficeofUT — Sanket Vyavahare (@SanketVyavahar4) July 11, 2020

On Friday, Joshua apologised for hurting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s followers and said the video has been taken down.

I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify. — Agrima Joshua ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@Agrimonious) July 10, 2020

