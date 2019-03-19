Rapid Action Force jawan shot dead in Muzaffarpur

national

The incident took place when the deceased, identified as Sudhir Kumar Manjhi, tried to clear a traffic block in the area

Representational picture

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants in Muzaffarpur's Kazi Mohammadpur Thana area. The incident took place when the deceased, identified as Sudhir Kumar Manjhi, tried to clear a traffic block in the area.

The two youth, sitting atop a bike, had blocked the movement of vehicles and were asked to move by Kumar. Irked by this, the accused fired at Kumar.

Muzaffarpur SSP Manoj Kumar said the RAF jawan was being rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

"There was traffic, he (Sudhir) tried to clear it and was shot. He died on the way to the hospital. We'll examine CCTV footage and make arrests soon," Manoj told reporters here. Investigation in the matter is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates