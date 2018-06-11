Rapper Badshah nervous about stepping into production

Called Afterhours, the production house will curate content for digital, film and television platforms alike and would touch upon music, fiction, performing arts, infotainment and culture

Rapper Badshah says he is excited as well as nervous about producing content.

Called Afterhours, the production house will curate content for digital, film and television platforms alike and would touch upon music, fiction, performing arts, infotainment and culture.

"I am thrilled and nervous to start something new altogether. Production has always enticed me and this is a domain which I have always wanted to explore", Badshah said in a statement to IANS.

The first show under Afterhour's banner will be a reality based web series titled Lockdown in collaboration with digital entertainment network One Digital Entertainment with each episode having a run time of 30 minutes.

On the first project, he said: "The first project launching under the banner will be a musical web-series titled Lockdown featuring music icons such as Raftaar, Kailash Kher, Sachin Jigar and Monali Thakur collaborating with digital stars such as Shirley Setia, Jonita Gandhi, Raja Kumari and Mickey Singh.

"The curated series of musicals will stream on Zee Entertainment's OTT platform Zee 5 that will give the audiences a brand new flavour for consumption. Since One Digital Entertainment has been fruitfully tapping the nerves of content generation in the digital arena, I am looking forward to create some cool content with them".

Gurpreet Singh, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, One Digital Entertainment, said: "The format will showcase the newer consumption patterns of the audience and be a trendblazer of sorts. Badshah's foresight is very diverse and we are pleased to be an integral part of his entrepreneurial endeavours".

