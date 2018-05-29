Rapper Eminem responds to Nicki Minaj dating rumour

Nicki Minaj and Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, have long known each other, as they worked together on her hit 2010 single Roman's revenge



Eminem



Rapper Eminem gave a shout out to Nicki Minaj at a gig in Boston, and asked fans if they want him to date her. Last week, Minaj surprised fans by claiming she was dating Eminem -- but it later emerged she was just joking.

Speaking on stage in Boston, Eminem asked the crowd how they would feel if he and the 35-year-old were dating, reported dailymail.co.uk.



"Yo, Boston, how many people in here want me to date Nicki Minaj?" he asked.



"So wait, one more time: Let me make sure I can actually make this official. How many people want me to date Nicki Minaj?"



And as the crowd roared, Eminem confessed he wanted to date her too. Nicki Minaj and Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, have long known each other, as they worked together on her hit 2010 single Roman's revenge.



"Well goddamnit, me too! We'll figure this out. How we're gonna deal with this publicly?"



And after the footage surfaced on Twitter, Minaj wrote:

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like meðÂÂ©. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. ðÂÂ­ðÂ¤£ðÂÂ©ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ https://t.co/iFYi0OlzXQ

Also Read: Eminem Celebrates 10 Years Of Sobriety

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever