Rapper Raftaar's words of wisdom

A six-part series that kicked off yesterday will see Raftaar and Raja Kumari come together to spread cheer among music aficionados through MTV's Hustle from Home. The platform will give ace rappers a chance to jam, and share their expertise, alongside Raftaar and Kumari, who will enhance the offering by sharing personal anecdotes and facilitating interactive sessions.

Chronicling the growth of the genre, Raftaar tells mid-day, "Traversing through the by-lanes of Dharavi to find its due as one of the most predominant genres in the Bollywood music industry, rap music has had its share of ups and downs. However, it has managed to evolve [while retaining] its rawness. I am proud to take this rap revolution ahead through my work and shows. Such platforms give a push to the budding talents of our country."

This show has been created to pay tribute to the doctors, nurses, police personnel and essential service providers who have been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic. "Rap continues to have a hard-hitting impact on people, and is a powerful medium of expression," says the rapper.

Artistes like M Zee Bella, RCR, EPR, Agsy, Void and Shloka, who made an impact in the previous editions of the show, will also make a return in this instalment.

