Rapper Raja Kumari dedicates debut Hindi track, Shanti, to motherland

Raja Kumari dropped her debut Hindi track, Shanti, today. The Indo-American rapper's record, Peace, written by the singer and long-time collaborator Elvis Brown, features lyrics penned by Charan for the Hindi rendition.

The Grammy-nominated artiste says, "When I released Peace in July, I felt the world needed to hear me speak in a different vibration. The song is written as an affirmation for good vibes, positive energy and the removal of toxicity in your life. It is my first song completely sung in Hindi. I dedicate it to my motherland and fans."

Reflecting on her personal transitions, the rapper-songwriter said, "In the music industry, you can get swept up in a lot of the devils that can accompany levels of celebrity, and I've found peace in meditation, yoga, sound healing, and more. I was chasing ‘the good life' in ways that weren't deeply fulfilling; they were only surface level."

Raja Kumari shared that through her Peace Project she wants "to help inspire people to find their own path to a good life".

